SCO Agenda

Pakistan’s ascension to the Chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on October 26th presents a unique opportunity for the nation to play a pivotal role in a vital regional organisation. Initially focused on demilitarisation and confidence-building, the SCO’s mission has since expanded to encompass issues like intelligence sharing, military collaboration, counterterrorism, and regional stability. Pakistan has a responsibility to leverage this leadership role effectively for regional cooperation, diplomacy, and economic collaboration.

Conflict resolution is one area where Pakistan’s leadership can make a key difference. The SCO includes countries with historical disputes and regional conflicts. Pakistan should champion the values of peaceful coexistence and dispute settlement through dialogue. By fostering an environment of trust and encouraging member states to resolve conflicts amicably, Pakistan can significantly contribute to regional stability. Pakistan should facilitate dialogue among member states to address critical regional challenges. In a region marred by conflicts and tensions, such dialogue can be a beacon of hope and a platform for finding common ground.

Economic collaboration is another avenue Pakistan should explore to strengthen its role within the SCO. Trade, investment, and infrastructure development should be at the forefront of this collaboration. Pakistan’s central location can serve as a vital transit route for regional trade and connectivity. By promoting economic ties within the SCO, Pakistan can boost not only its own economic growth but also that of other member states.

Pakistan’s role in the SCO provides benefits that cannot be overlooked. Besides providing a platform to solve problems of extremism, it opens up opportunities for expanding commerce and strengthening connections with European nations, which were previously considered unattainable. By playing an active role within the SCO, Pakistan can enhance its political and economic relations with member states, particularly with China and the Central Asian nations. As the Chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, Pakistan has the chance to make a lasting impact on regional diplomacy and economic collaboration, and it should seize this opportunity with unwavering commitment.