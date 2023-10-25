Secretary Interior appreciates performance of NPB  

ISLAMABAD - During a visit to NPB on Tuesday, Secretary Interior, Mr. Aftab Akbar Durrani, was briefed by DG National Police Bureau on the mandate, role, functions, existing and proposed future initiatives, and challenges of NPB.

Secretary Interior emphasized on the important and critical role of NPB and commended its performance despite resource constraints. He also assured the complete support of Ministry of Interior in enabling NPB to carry out its mandated functions effectively and impactfully.

Earlier, the Director General NPB, Dr. Ehsan Sadiq informed the visiting Secretary that the Bureau is secretariat of important institutions of National Police Management Board (NPMB), National Police Reforms Committee (NPRC) and National Public Safety Commission (NPSC). In this capacity, NPB is spearheading the police reforms, interprovincial police coordination and international cooperation.

The Secretary Interior was also briefed on the proposed initiatives by NPB including National Crime Data Analytics Unit (NCDAU), Police Training & Development Unit (PTDU), UN Peacekeeping Selection Unit (UNPSU), Gender Responsive Police Unit (GRPU), Organized Crime Monitoring Unit (OCMU), Criminal Justice and Legal Reforms Unit (CJLRU), International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU), Minorities Protection Unit (MPU), Mass Awareness Unit (MAU) and Police Standardization and Development Unit (PSDU).