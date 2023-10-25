Senate Chairman calls session to discuss Gaza situation

ISLAMABAD - Chairman of the Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday called a Senate session on Friday at 10:00 AM to discuss the ongoing Palestinian situation. The session was called in accordance with Article 54, Section 3 of the Constitution. The leader of the Senate, Senator Isaq Dar, and the Parliamentary Leader of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Senator Manzoor Kakar, have jointly submitted a letter requesting the session’s convening. Leaders from various political parties, including Dr. Shahzad Waseem, Leader of the Senate’s Opposition, and senators from all political groups, have expressed their support for this special Senate session. The primary aim of the session is to express solidarity with the Palestinian people and condemn the injustices carried out by the Israeli occupying forces.