Friday, October 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Senate Chairman calls session to discuss Gaza situation

Senate Chairman calls session to discuss Gaza situation
Agencies
October 25, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Chairman of the Senate, Mu­hammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday called a Senate ses­sion on Friday at 10:00 AM to discuss the ongoing Pales­tinian situation. The session was called in accordance with Article 54, Section 3 of the Constitution. The lead­er of the Senate, Senator Isaq Dar, and the Parliamenta­ry Leader of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Senator Manzoor Kakar, have jointly submitted a letter request­ing the session’s convening. Leaders from various po­litical parties, including Dr. Shahzad Waseem, Leader of the Senate’s Opposition, and senators from all political groups, have expressed their support for this special Sen­ate session. The primary aim of the session is to express solidarity with the Palestin­ian people and condemn the injustices carried out by the Israeli occupying forces.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1698382426.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023