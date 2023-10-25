Senate Chairman calls session to discuss Gaza situation

ISLAMABAD - Chairman of the Senate, Mu­hammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday called a Senate ses­sion on Friday at 10:00 AM to discuss the ongoing Pales­tinian situation. The session was called in accordance with Article 54, Section 3 of the Constitution. The lead­er of the Senate, Senator Isaq Dar, and the Parliamenta­ry Leader of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Senator Manzoor Kakar, have jointly submitted a letter request­ing the session’s convening. Leaders from various po­litical parties, including Dr. Shahzad Waseem, Leader of the Senate’s Opposition, and senators from all political groups, have expressed their support for this special Sen­ate session. The primary aim of the session is to express solidarity with the Palestin­ian people and condemn the injustices carried out by the Israeli occupying forces.