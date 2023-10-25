Several missing after two cargo ships collide in North Sea

BERLIN-Several people are missing after a collision between two cargo ships in the North Sea, one of which is believed to have sunk, German authorities said on Tuesday. The accident happened early on Tuesday morning about 22 kilometres (13 miles) southwest of the island of Helgoland, the German Central Command for Maritime Emergencies (CCME) said. Several ships are currently searching for survivors in the area, it added. “One person was rescued from the water and is receiving medical care. Several other people are currently missing,” the agency said.

The ship believed to have sunk was named as the Verity, sailing under a British flag and on its way from Bremen to the UK town of Immingham.

The other ship was the Polesie, under a Bahamas flag and travelling from Hamburg to La Coruna in Spain. The Verity was the smaller vessel with a length of 91 metres (almost 300 feet), compared to the Polesie’s 190 metres.