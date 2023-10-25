SIFC executive body reviews progress reports

ISLAMABAD - The 6th meeting of Executive Committee for Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) which continued for two days took into consideration the proposals and reports presented by relevant ministries on progress on various aspects and made recommendations for further improving business and investment climate in the country. The meeting was chaired by Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives and attended by National Coordinator for SIFC, Dr Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan, SAPM (Governance Effectiveness), concerned federal and provincial ministers and high level government officials. The measures to catalyse new projects as well as removing hiccups in legacy projects were also deliberated upon to gain investors’ confidence. The committee appreciated the collaborative work of ministries and departments for achieving various milestones under the umbrella of SIFC and stressed the need to expedite various initiatives. At the end, the committee undertook exhaustive discussion for developing consensus on various aspects and recommended certain policy measures to further improve investment ecosystem in key sectors of agriculture/ livestock, IT & Telecom, mines & minerals and energy sectors.