SIFC executive body reviews progress reports

ISLAMABAD - The 6th meeting of Ex­ecutive Committee for Spe­cial Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) which contin­ued for two days took into consideration the propos­als and reports presented by relevant ministries on prog­ress on various aspects and made recommendations for further improving business and investment climate in the country. The meeting was chaired by Minister for Plan­ning, Development and Spe­cial Initiatives and attended by National Coordinator for SIFC, Dr Muhammad Jahan­zeb Khan, SAPM (Governance Effectiveness), concerned federal and provincial min­isters and high level govern­ment officials. The measures to catalyse new projects as well as removing hiccups in legacy projects were also deliberated upon to gain in­vestors’ confidence. The committee appreciated the collaborative work of min­istries and departments for achieving various milestones under the umbrella of SIFC and stressed the need to ex­pedite various initiatives. At the end, the committee un­dertook exhaustive discus­sion for developing consen­sus on various aspects and recommended certain policy measures to further improve investment ecosystem in key sectors of agriculture/ live­stock, IT & Telecom, mines & minerals and energy sectors.