Saturday, October 28, 2023
Sindh Govt working on GIS mapping in lieu of property tax collection, road repair projects: ACS

OUR STAFF REPORT
October 25, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Sindh Additional Chief Secretary Local Government department, Manzoor Ali Sheikh, on Tuesday, informed that Sindh Government was working on GIS mapping in lieu of property tax collection and road repair projects.
This he informed to a delegation of World Bank that held a meeting here to review progress on ongoing projects being developed with the support of the World Bank. The ACS expressed gratitude to World Bank for its support in development projects in the province and said that World Bank had a key role in the ongoing development schemes in Karachi. He said that top priority was being attached to transparency and merit in all the ongoing and new projects.

OUR STAFF REPORT

