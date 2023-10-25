Siraj announces protest march in front of US embassy on Sunday 

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq has announced a protest march in front of the US em­bassy in Islamabad scheduled for this Sunday. Speaking at a press conference in Man­soorah on Tuesday, he de­clared that the march would serve as a display of solidarity with the people of Palestine, while also serving as a stance against the overt support ex­tended by the US to Israeli ag­gression. He urged the public to actively participate in the upcoming protest demon­strations and extended an invitation to leaders of all po­litical parties to join in. Haq highlighted the staggering human toll of the conflict, em­phasizing that nearly 2,000 children and women, along with 5,000 innocent Pales­tinians, had lost their lives in Gaza due to the Israeli attacks. He condemned the indiscrim­inate bombardment by the Zionist forces, which resulted in the destruction of crucial infrastructures such as hos­pitals and schools. Haq fur­ther lamented the blockade imposed by Israel on the sup­ply of essential resources like water, food, and medicines to the people of Gaza, causing approximately 870,000 indi­viduals to be displaced during the 18-day long onslaught. Expressing disappointment with the government’s lack of significant support for the people of Palestine, he stated that the Muslim world had anticipated strong measures from the powerful Islamic state. He criticized other leaders of Islamic nations for their lackluster responses, accusing them of issuing hollow statements while be­ing apprehensive about an­tagonizing Washington. In contrast, he pointed out the openly supportive stance of the US President towards Israeli aggression, citing a history of similar support for bloodshed, ranging from past military actions in Japan, Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghani­stan to backing India and Is­rael in their conflicts against the Kashmiri and Palestinian struggles for freedom.