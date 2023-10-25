SNSR Tournament kicked off in Quetta

After the successful experience of the “CM Gold Cup Tournament”, the caretaker government of Balochistan initiated Shaheed Nawabzada Siraj Raisani (SNSR) Tournament in Quetta.



Football, volleyball, squash, bodybuilding, badminton and karaty are among other sports events wherein athletes will prove their flair during the SNSR,” said Caretaker Sports Minister of Balochistan Nawabzada Jamal Raisani.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the caretaker government is committed to performing much in less time.



In order to improve sports of football in the province, an agreement has been signed with China for football coaches to train our youth and prepare them for international-level contests.



The sports minister noted that he met with the ambassadors of China, Thailand, Korea and Japan in Islamabad, adding many countries are keen to invest in diverse fields of Balochistan.

Reiterating the government’s resolve, he stressed that politics in sports will not be tolerated. No party will be allowed to use sports venues for their political gatherings.