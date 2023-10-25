Friday, October 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

SNSR Tournament kicked off in Quetta

SNSR Tournament kicked off in Quetta
Web Sports Desk
6:40 PM | October 25, 2023
Sports

After the successful experience of the “CM Gold Cup Tournament”, the caretaker government of Balochistan initiated Shaheed Nawabzada Siraj Raisani (SNSR) Tournament in Quetta.
 
Football, volleyball, squash, bodybuilding, badminton and karaty are among other sports events wherein athletes will prove their flair during the SNSR,” said Caretaker Sports Minister of Balochistan Nawabzada Jamal Raisani.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the caretaker government is committed to performing much in less time.
 
In order to improve sports of football in the province, an agreement has been signed with China for football coaches to train our youth and prepare them for international-level contests.
 
The sports minister noted that he met with the ambassadors of China, Thailand, Korea and Japan in Islamabad, adding many countries are keen to invest in diverse fields of Balochistan.

AC judge Muhammad Bashir to retire on March 14, 2024

Reiterating the government’s resolve, he stressed that politics in sports will not be tolerated. No party will be allowed to use sports venues for their political gatherings.

Tags:

Web Sports Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1698382426.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023