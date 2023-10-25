Saturday, October 28, 2023
Speakers call for stopping Israeli offensive on Palestinian

October 25, 2023
HYDERABAD-Concerns over the deteriorating situation in Gaza were voiced at a seminar titled “A Message for the United Nations,” organized by the Department of International Relations at the University of Sindh, Jamshoro. The speakers urged the international community to exert pressure on Israel to immediately halt further attacks on Palestine.
The speakers strongly condemned the rejection of a UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in Palestine. They demanded that immediate food and medical aid be provided to Palestinian women, children, and elderly individuals displaced by Israeli military actions.
The speakers also emphasized the ongoing oppression faced by Palestinians in Israel and Kashmiris in Indian-Occupied Kashmir by the Indian Army, calling it intolerable. They urged the United Nations to implement its resolutions regarding Indian-occupied Kashmir.
Prof Dr Hamadullah Kakepoto, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of Sindh, highlighted the essential role of the United Nations in ending conflicts worldwide. He stressed the need for the UN to play an effective role in ending the situation in Palestine and Indian-Occupied Kashmir. He expressed satisfaction with the research papers presented by students at the seminar, which criticized the veto power held by the UN’s five permanent nations as undemocratic supremacy.

