Steps reviewed to control dengue

SIALKOT - Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Asad Raza Kazmi has said all possible steps should be taken to end dengue and indoor and outdoor teams should ensure surveillance.
He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee (DERC) for anti-dengue on Tuesday. Assistant Commissioners Ghulam Sarwar, Ahsan Mumtaz Gondal, Qamar Munj, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Rehan Azhar and officials of the relevant departments were also present.
GCWUS,WCCI TO COMPILE SKILLED WOMEN STATISTICS
The Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) and the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sialkot (WCCIS) will compile Sialkot skilled women statistics which was held at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).
The GCWUS and WCCIS will compile data of skilled women associated with all types of business industry through mutual research collaboration.
According to Deputy Director GCWUS Spokesperson Rizwan Hameed, a delegation of the GCWU met WCCIS President Dr Mariam Nouman, and discussed data collection project related to economic and social security of women.
VC GCWUS Prof Dr Zarin Fatima while talking to the members of the committee said that data was of fundamental importance in comprehensive and effective planning. She added that development of any country was not possible without an active participation of women.
Dean Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences GCWUS Prof Dr Yasir Nawaz Manj, Dr Syed Waqar Rizvi, Dr Mubeen Shafqat and others participated in the meeting.