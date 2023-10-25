Steps reviewed to control dengue

SIALKOT - Additional Deputy Com­missioner (General) Asad Raza Kazmi has said all possible steps should be taken to end dengue and indoor and outdoor teams should ensure surveillance.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee (DERC) for anti-dengue on Tues­day. Assistant Commis­sioners Ghulam Sarwar, Ahsan Mumtaz Gondal, Qamar Munj, Chief Ex­ecutive Officer Health Dr Rehan Azhar and officials of the relevant departments were also present.

GCWUS,WCCI TO COMPILE SKILLED WOMEN STATISTICS

The Government Col­lege Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) and the Women Chamber of Commerce and Indus­try Sialkot (WCCIS) will compile Sialkot skilled women statistics which was held at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

The GCWUS and WC­CIS will compile data of skilled women as­sociated with all types of business industry through mutual re­search collaboration.

According to Deputy Director GCWUS Spokes­person Rizwan Hameed, a delegation of the GCWU met WCCIS Presi­dent Dr Mariam Nou­man, and discussed data collection project related to economic and social security of women.

VC GCWUS Prof Dr Zarin Fatima while talk­ing to the members of the committee said that data was of fundamen­tal importance in com­prehensive and effec­tive planning. She added that development of any country was not pos­sible without an active participation of women.

Dean Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences GCWUS Prof Dr Yasir Nawaz Manj, Dr Syed Waqar Rizvi, Dr Mubeen Shafqat and others par­ticipated in the meeting.