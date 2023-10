SARGODHA - Two petrol pumps were fined and five illegal fuel agencies sealed over violation in Shahpur tehsil here on Tuesday. Accord­ing to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Shahpur Anum Babar checked petrol pumps and mini-fuel agencies in Shahpur and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on a PSO petrol pump located at Sargodha Road and Rs 15,000 on a Total pump at Sargodha road.