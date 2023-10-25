US water resources expert calls on Wapda chairman

LAHORE-Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen (r) Sajjad Ghani was called on by the US Department of Interior-funded water resources expert Ms Alexandra Campbell Ferrari in his office Tuesday. The matters relating to overall water scenario, change in climatic pattern and its impacts on water resources of Pakistan were discussed at length during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the chairman said that concerted efforts are needed globally to tackle the adverse impact of climatic change on water resources. He said WAPDA is pursuing green strategies in view of climatic change by developing water and hydropower projects for sustained economic growth in Pakistan. Acknowledging the US support for WAPDA in harnessing water and hydropower resources, the chairman expressed the hope that the visit of the US water resources expert would help explore opportunities for strengthening bilateral partnership on water management, environment and climate action.

Later, Ms Alexandra Campbell Ferrari attended a briefing about water and hydropower resources of Pakistan and the challenges and prospects in the wake of climate change. Member Finance, Member Water and Member Power were also present on the occasion. Briefing her about WAPDA’s charter, the GM (Coordination and Monitoring) Water said that WAPDA’s functions are aligned with a number of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs). She was also informed about development portfolio of WAPDA projects. She was apprised that WAPDA will add about 10 million acre feet to the water storage and 10,000 megawatts to the installed generation capacity of clean, green and low-cost hydel electricity in Pakistan with completion of its under construction projects by 2029 in a phased manner.