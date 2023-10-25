WASA de-silting campaign in full swing

FAISALABAD - Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has launched de-silting campaign which is in full swing in various parts of the city. A spokesman of the agency said here Tuesday that Managing Director WASA Amir Aziz was positively moni­toring the desilting campaign which would be completed on war-footings during October. He further said that heavy machinery and trained manpower was being used to desilt the com­plicated sewerage channels in the city. The MD WASA also visited various areas including Chak No.215 Naithary to monitor de-silting cam­paign and issued necessary directions to im­prove the performance. The MD WASA also di­rected the WASA officers and staff to complete de-silting of the sewerage channels as early as possible in order to facilitate its consumers at maximum extent.

He appealed to the citizens not to throw solid things, plastic items and shopping bags in the sew­erage channels as these caused chocking of the sewerage system and overflow of gutters.

He also directed the WASA officers to take strict action against those who had established cattle sheds in urban areas and discharge their effluent in the WASA sewer lines without any permission. Their challans should be conducted and submit­ted to the court of magistrates for further action, spokesman added.