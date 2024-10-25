17 die , dozens wounded in Israeli strike on Gaza school

GAZA - Rescuers in central Gaza said an Israeli strike on Thursday killed at least 17 people at a school-turned-shelter, where the Israeli military said it had targeted Hamas workers. Al-Shuhada school in Nuseirat refugee camp, where Hamas authorities said displaced Palestinians had sought refuge, was the latest target in a series of attacks on similar facilities across the Gaza Strip in recent months.

Mahmud Bassal, a spokesman for the Gaza civil defence agency, told AFP that the strike killed 17 people and wounded dozens more. The nearby Al-Awda hospital gave the same death toll. Palestinian woman Umm Muhammad, who told AFP she was at the school at the time of the strike, described a terrifying scene with “stones and glass” falling from above.

“I hugged my little girl. I couldn’t see anything through the thick plume of smoke,” she said. “I ran and screamed for my sister and found her alive downstairs,” Umm Muhammad added. “But there were children torn to pieces” as a result of the attack, she said.

Meanwhile, the United States and Qatar on Thursday announced a resumption of negotiations on a Gaza ceasefire, as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said mediators were exploring new options after months of failing to seal a US-led plan.

With less than two weeks before US elections, Blinken is paying his 11th trip to the region since the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, which last week killed the militant group’s leader Yahya Sinwar.

Blinken said negotiators would resume talks “in the coming days” on ways to end the year-long Gaza war and free hostages seized in the October 7 attack. “We talked about options to capitalise on this moment and next steps to move the process forward,” Blinken said, after talks with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani. He said that the two partners were seeking a plan “so that Israel can withdraw, so that Hamas cannot reconstitute, and so that the Palestinian people can rebuild their lives and rebuild their futures”.

“This is a moment to work to end this war, to make sure all the hostages are home, and to build a better future for people in Gaza,” he said. The Qatari prime minister said Israeli and US delegations would meet in Doha on the ceasefire. Blinken declined to give further details on the talks. President Joe Biden on May 31 laid out a plan that would temporarily halt fighting and seek freedom for hostages still held by Palestinian group in Gaza.