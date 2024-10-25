Friday, October 25, 2024
73 officers appointed as special price control magistrates

OUR STAFF REPORT
October 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The Punjab government has appointed 73 officers as Special price control Magistrates in Lahore.Special Magistrates have been granted the authority to conduct trials for violations related to price control.All officers will have the powers of a First-Class Magistrate in their respective areas.The notification was issued by the Punjab Home Department on the request of the Deputy Commissioner Lahore.10 Assistant Directors from the Local Government Department and 10 Deputy Directors from Livestock have been appointed.30 Veterinary Officers and 5 Assistant Metropolitan Officers have been appointed.18 Zonal Officers have been appointed as Special Magistrates.All officers will be delegated powers in their designated areas.

