Additional-IG Farhan Baig asks parents, teachers not to encourage underage driving

LAHORE - Additional IG Traffic Mirza Farhan Baig has ordered continuation of crackdown on underage drivers. All CTOs and DTOs are instructed to continue operations to ensure safety of children’s lives without any discrimination. According to the Traffic Police spokesperson, this year, 283,153 challan tickets were issued to underage drivers. A 428 percent increase in actions taken against underage drivers this year. Over 80,000 motorcycles were impounded during the crackdown on underage drivers this year. More than 53,000 parents were made to submit affidavits stating they would not allow children under 18 to drive. Underage drivers are facing strict measures such as a 2000 rupee fine, motorcycle impounding, and requiring affidavits from parents, the spokesperson added. Driving without a license is a crime, and do not jeopardize your children’s future. Additional IG Traffic Mirza Farhan Baig said that and added that we request parents, teachers, and influential members of society not to encourage underage driving. This young generation is our bright future. The strictness is intended to safeguard their lives and provide protection. Mirza Farhan Baig added.

Lahore Police intensifies crackdown on smog, air pollution offenders

In a decisive move to tackle smog and air pollution, the Lahore Police have registered 192 cases and arrested 204 individuals this year. According to a statement issued by the Lahore Police spokesperson on Thursday, the crackdown targets those responsible for environmental pollution, including owners of polluting vehicles, factories, brick kilns and individuals burning crop residues. The operation has led to the arrest of 55 individuals in City Division, 70 in Cantonment, 21 in Civil Lines, 5 in Saddar, 5 in Iqbal Town and 48 in Model Town. Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasized that combating air pollution caused by smoke-emitting vehicles, crop residue burning and polluting factories is a top priority. He highlighted the police’s active support of relevant agencies in their efforts to mitigate smog. The CCPO Lahore directed officers to accelerate operations using Safe City cameras to identify and take action against polluting vehicles. Additionally, he urged traffic police to intensify their crackdown on vehicles emitting excessive smoke.