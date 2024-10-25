Alarming 226,000 dog bite cases reported in Sindh

HYDERABAD - Sindh province is facing a growing public health crisis, with more than 226,000 dog bite cases reported this year alone, according to official data.

The increasing number of stray dogs has contributed to a surge in dog bite incidents, with 12 citizens losing their lives due to rabies and other diseases caused by dog bites. The most cases were recorded between January and September, with 27,333 incidents in January, 27,473 in February, and 29,426 in March. The numbers slightly decreased in the summer months, with 22,558 cases in July, 22,575 in August, and over 24,000 in September. On average, 120 cases of dog bites are reported daily across the province.

Health experts advise immediate medical intervention following a dog bite. The wound should be washed thoroughly with soap and clean water for at least 15 minutes to remove dirt and germs.

After drying, antiseptic cream should be applied, and the wound bandaged. Prompt consultation with a doctor is crucial, especially in cases involving stray dogs, as rabies vaccinations may be necessary.

Sindh government is being urged to take measures to control the stray dog population and improve access to medical treatment and vaccinations to prevent further fatalities.