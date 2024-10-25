Ali Sisters excel in ESF Rankings, marking milestone for Pakistan squash

LAHORE - The Ali sisters have made a significant impact in the European Squash Federation (ESF) rankings, with Sehrish Ali achieving the remarkable feat of securing the second position in the U-13 category. She outperformed nine international competitors, including her sister Mahnoor Ali, who currently ranks fourth. This achievement marks the first time in fifty years that a Pakistani player has reached such a high position in the ESF rankings. Meanwhile, Sehrish participated in the Hungarian Junior Open 2024, competing in the U-15 category, where she clinched a silver medal after an intense final against France’s Cassy Lincou. Sehrish’s recent accomplishments also include a gold medal at the Nordic Junior Open (U-13) and a silver at the Danish Junior Open (U-13). Overall, her squash journey boasts an impressive collection of 11 gold medals, 3 international silver medals, and 2 bronze medals. In Hungarian Junior Open 2024, Mahnoor Ali celebrated her 17th gold medal by defeating Krisztina Kun of Hungary, while Mehwish Ali marked her own milestone with a 25th gold medal victory over Temara Pescaresu.

The sisters’ collective success not only reflects their dedication to the sport but also highlights Pakistan’s growing prominence in international squash.