Friday, October 25, 2024
Ali Sisters excel in ESF Rankings, marking milestone for Pakistan squash

Ali Sisters excel in ESF Rankings, marking milestone for Pakistan squash
Staff Reporter
October 25, 2024
Sports

LAHORE - The Ali sisters have made a significant impact in the European Squash Federation (ESF) rankings, with Sehrish Ali achieving the remarkable feat of securing the second position in the U-13 category. She outperformed nine international competitors, including her sister Mahnoor Ali, who currently ranks fourth. This achievement marks the first time in fifty years that a Pakistani player has reached such a high position in the ESF rankings. Meanwhile, Sehrish participated in the Hungarian Junior Open 2024, competing in the U-15 category, where she clinched a silver medal after an intense final against France’s Cassy Lincou. Sehrish’s recent accomplishments also include a gold medal at the Nordic Junior Open (U-13) and a silver at the Danish Junior Open (U-13). Overall, her squash journey boasts an impressive collection of 11 gold medals, 3 international silver medals, and 2 bronze medals. In Hungarian Junior Open 2024, Mahnoor Ali celebrated her 17th gold medal by defeating Krisztina Kun of Hungary, while Mehwish Ali marked her own milestone with a 25th gold medal victory over Temara Pescaresu.

The sisters’ collective success not only reflects their dedication to the sport but also highlights Pakistan’s growing prominence in international squash.

Staff Reporter

