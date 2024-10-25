Anti-polio drive to commence from 28th in Lodhran

LODHRAN - In recognition of World Polio Day, a special meeting was convened under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Rauf Mehr here on Thursday. During the meeting, the DC reaffirmed the district administration’s unwavering commitment to eradicating polio from Lodhran.

The DC reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming anti-polio national campaign, scheduled to take place from October 28 to November 1, 2024. During the five-day campaign, 385,027 children under the age of five in the district will be administered polio vaccines. He assured that district officers would closely monitor polio teams in the field during the drive.

A total of 75 (UCMOs), 286 area incharges, 1,459 mobile teams, 68 fixed teams, and 26 transit teams will participate in the campaign. He urged parents to ensure their children receive polio drops to protect them from lifelong disability. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Asad Ali, Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Faisal Waheed, District Health Officer Dr Riaz Hussain, and other officials from relevant departments.

Social welfare receiving applications under Dhee Rani programme

Online applications were being received under the Punjab government’s initiative Dhee Rani programme for underprivileged couples in district Lodhran.

Deputy Director Social Welfare Nazia Sharif, while talking to media on Thursday, said that the registration process for the programme was underway. The verification process would start after applications submission.

The applications under the project could be submitted through the online portal cmp.punjab.gov.pk and helpline 1312. The helpline number had been given to answer any queries regarding the project.

The teams would also visit the homes of aspirants to verify eligibility to ensure transparency in the programme.

The new couple will be given Rs100,000 financial support through ATM cards and essential furniture, crockery and clothes.