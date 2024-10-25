APTMA chairman calls for interest rate reduction to boost textile exports

The Chairman of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), Kamran Arshad, has called for a significant reduction in interest rates in Pakistan to stimulate textile exports. Arshad urged the Monetary Policy Committee to lower interest rates by 400 basis points, citing high borrowing costs as a major impediment to the growth of the textile sector.

Arshad pointed out that the current effective interest rate of 10.6% is unsustainable for the industry. He emphasized the need for bold measures to reduce these costs, stating that despite inflation decreasing to 6.9%, the interest rate remains high at 17.5%. This discrepancy poses considerable challenges for the textile industry, according to APTMA's chairman.

He asserted that an immediate reduction in interest rates is vital for the economic revival and job creation, as the existing borrowing costs threaten the stability of the textile sector. "Lower interest rates are crucial for economic recovery and employment opportunities," Arshad added.

In a related development, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb hinted earlier this week that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) may consider further cuts to the interest rate during its upcoming Monetary Policy meeting on November 4. The SBP has already reduced its benchmark interest rate by 450 basis points in three consecutive meetings, bringing it down from a record 22% to 17.5%.

The government is actively seeking to increase the tax share in the economy by up to 135%, as part of its broader economic strategy. The APTMA chairman's call for interest rate reduction underscores the urgency for policy adjustments to support the struggling textile industry and enhance Pakistan's export potential.