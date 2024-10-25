Arambagh Club wins 10th Shaheed-e-Millat SSB Trophy 3x3 Basketball

LAHORE - Arambagh Club defeated Karachi Basketball Club by 18-16 points to win the 10th Shaheed-e-Millat Liaquat Ali Khan SSB Trophy Basketball Tournament, organized under the auspices of Firdous Ittehad and KBA, at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court in Arambagh, Karachi. The special guest at the final was Khalid Jameel Shamsi, Chairman of Shamsi Academy, who presented the prizes to the players. Prominent figures such as Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Asghar Baloch, Abdul Hamid Baloch, Sheikh Shakeel Ilyas, and Niaz Rajput were also present. During the award ceremony, Khalid Jameel Shamsi announced that he would sponsor prizes for the girls’ event on November 9, the birthday of Allama Iqbal. He urged the players to unite like the famous symbol of the Quaid-e-Millat, the fist, to serve the country and the nation. Daniyal Khan Marwat of Habib Public School was named the tournament’s best player, while Sameer Saleem, M Moazz Ashraf, Zaid Ashraf, Abdul Rafiq, and Raza Ahmed were also recognized as outstanding players. In the final, Zahid Malik, M Ashraf, M Haider, M Usman, M Hussain, and Haroon Khan served as technical officials and referees, while the match commentary was provided by Media Coordinator Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi along with Raj Kumar Likhwani.

MEMORIAL BASKETBALL MATCH IN HONOR OF JOURNALIS T USMAN ARAB SATTI

A memorial basketball match in memory of the late prominent journalist Usman Arab Satti will take place at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court in Arambagh.

The match is being organized by Usman Basketball Club and Firdous Ittehad Club. The match will feature Amjad Ali XI versus Abdul Nasir XI, starting at 8 PM. At 9 PM, Mahmood Ahmad Khan, the chief coordinator of the International Mushaira, will be the guest of honor, while Shahid Usman Arab Satti, the general secretary of Sajhas, will preside over the ceremony.

Ghulam Muhammad Khan announced that distinguished guests such as Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh, Ahmad Ali Rajput, Javed Sangra, Shahida Parveen Kiani (President of Firdous Ittehad), Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed, Shakeel Ilyas, Asif Azeem, Asghar Baloch, Abdul Hamid Baloch, and others will also be present at the event.