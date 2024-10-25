Army face Wapda in KPT 7th National Men’s Softball Championship final

LAHORE - Pakistan Army and WAPDA have qualified for the final of the KPT 7th National Men’s Softball Championship. The event, organized by the Softball Federation with the support of Karachi Port Trust (KPT), EFU Insurance, Dr. Essa Lab, and Organic Meat Company, is being held at the KPT Football Ground.On the second day of the championship, Pakistan Army dominated Sindh with a resounding 15-0 victory. Ali Hamza, Umair, Ali Raza, and Saqib each scored two runs for Army. In another closely fought match, WAPDA defeated Pakistan Police 5-4, with Abid and Waseem contributing two runs each. Meanwhile, in the third match, Balochistan secured a spot in the bronze medal match by defeating Sindh by an innings and one run.

The Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, graced the event as the chief guest. He participated in a tree-planting ceremony alongside officials from the Pakistan Olympic Association, including President Syed Abid Qadri Gilani and Secretary General Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, as well as Federation President Asif Azeem and Vice President Shahid Shinwari.

Governor Kundi praised the Softball Federation for consistently organizing such events, noting that these competitions contribute to enhancing Pakistan’s soft image globally. He also engaged with players and took part in a friendly softball game.

The final of the prestigious championship will be held on Friday, October 25, at 2:00 PM, followed by the awards ceremony at 5:00 PM. The Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, will be the chief guest, and other notable attendees will include KPT Chairman Syedin Raza Zaidi and EFU Insurance Managing Director Kamran Arshad.