ATC grants bail to Imran Khan's sisters in D-chowk protest case

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad has granted bail to Aleema Khan and , sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder , in the D-Chowk protest case.

The order was issued on Friday by Judge Abul Hasanat Zulqarnain for the case registered at Kohsar Police Station, following their October 4 arrest on charges including terrorism-related provisions. The sisters' bail was approved against surety bonds worth Rs20,000 each, with party lawyers promptly heading to jail with the court's release order.

PTI leaders, including Imran’s sisters, were detained during a demonstration in Islamabad as part of the party's campaign for judicial "independence" and 's release.

At a prior hearing, the court had adjourned proceedings due to the prosecution’s failure to submit the case record, which further delayed the bail decision. PTI lawyer Barrister Salman Safdar criticized the prosecution’s inability to present records, deeming it detrimental to the legal process. He emphasized that the bail request was based on the defendants' gender, absence of direct conspiracy evidence, and generalized charges.