Attock government school teachers boycott training need assessment

Attock - Teachers of all government schools across the Attock district have categorically announced to boycott Training Need Assessment recently announced by Punjab Government to evaluate the professional worth of teachers while the high ups are busy in making arrangements for this test. The teachers have decided to boycott this test on different pretexts.The teachers who have decided not to appear for this test are of the opinion that neither government has issued any clear policy nor given proper time and syllabus. They said that for departmental exams and tests, a system and government run academies are available but this time government has all of a sudden announced to hand over this responsibility to a private firm which was beyond comprehension. They said that decision in this context had been taken in hurry. They further said that if this test was essential then education officers be given this responsibility and not a private firm. They said all the teachers are qualified and fulfilled all the criteria at the time of recruitment.

On the other hand, an education officer wishing anonymity said that all arrangements for the exam were being finalised and the exam of all the teachers will be conducted as per the schedule and as per the directives of the high ups. He said that in case of boycott the decision will be taken as per the rules. It is worth mentioning that in Attock district there are more than ten thousand teachers working in different schools while across the Punjab there are more than three lac teachers.