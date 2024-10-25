Attock Refinery receives Best Corporate Excellence Award

ISLAMABAD - The Attock Refinery Limited has received Best Corporate Excellence Award in the Refinery Sector from the Management Association of Pakistan (MAP). It was stated in a press release issued by refinery’s PR section in which it was mentioned that ARL has won this prestigious award.

This award was bestowed to ARL at a one-day convention in Karachi, attended by prominent members of the corporate sector. Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah presented the award to the Chief Financial Officer of ARL. “This recognition stems from a comprehensive evaluation conducted by leading experts in various fields, including Leadership and Strategic Planning, Corporate Social Responsibility, HR Management, Operations, Customer Focus, IT, and overall corporate governance”, the PR maintained.

It stated further that it is a testament to the unwavering dedication of ARL’s management and employees to fulfilling corporate responsibilities and enhancing the corporate culture. “ARL’s success is a reflection of our continuous commitment to our Core Values. These values are embedded in our daily operations and decision-making processes, driving our commitment to positive change,” PR added further.