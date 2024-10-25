Azam Swati sent on 8 days physical remand in 6 FIRs

Islamabad - Former senator and PTI leader Azam Khan Swati on Thursday was sent on eight days physical custody in 6 FIRs by Anti Terrorism Court-I Judge Abul Hasnaat Zulqarnain. Swati was nominated in 10 FIRs by Islamabad Police after the announcement of October 4th protest of PTI in which CM KP lead a procession to Islamabad from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Swati was sent on 10 days physical remand by ATC and eventually ordered to be sent on judicial custody. Police produced him in court on Wednesday and sought his remand for 30 days in an FIR registered at P.S. Sumbal, 09 days physical remand was granted by the court, however, physical remand was challenged at IHC by Adv. Sohail Khan attorney of .

Police again produced at ATC on Thursday and asked for 30 days physical remand in two FIRs. Judge Abual Hasnaat Zulqarnain ordered prosecution to bring all the investigation officers in remaining FIRs. All the remaining I.O.s appeared in court with record and Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain awarded them physical remand for 08 more days. will be produced in court on November 1st now. No PTI worker appeared in court to show solidarity with except for his lawyer Adv. Sohail Khan, Adv. Ali Bukhari, and some family members.