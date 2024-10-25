Friday, October 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Azam Swati sent on 8 days physical remand in 6 FIRs

Azam Swati sent on 8 days physical remand in 6 FIRs
Ali Hamza
October 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

Islamabad  -  Former senator and PTI leader Azam Khan Swati on Thursday was sent on eight days physical custody in 6 FIRs by Anti Terrorism Court-I Judge Abul Hasnaat Zulqarnain. Swati was nominated in 10 FIRs by Islamabad Police after the announcement of October 4th protest of PTI in which CM KP lead a procession to Islamabad from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Swati was sent on 10 days physical remand by ATC and eventually ordered to be sent on judicial custody. Police produced him in court on Wednesday and sought his remand for 30 days in an FIR registered at P.S. Sumbal, 09 days physical remand was granted by the court, however, physical remand was challenged at IHC by Adv. Sohail Khan attorney of Azam Swati.  

Police again produced Azam Swati at ATC on Thursday and asked for 30 days physical remand in two FIRs. Judge Abual Hasnaat Zulqarnain ordered prosecution to bring all the investigation officers in remaining FIRs. All the remaining I.O.s appeared in court with record and Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain awarded them physical remand for 08 more days. Azam Swati will be produced in court on November 1st now. No PTI worker appeared in court to show solidarity with Azam Swati except for his lawyer Adv. Sohail Khan, Adv. Ali Bukhari, and some family members.

PM says will not sit idle until poliovirus eradicated from Pakistan

Tags:

Ali Hamza

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1729745391.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024