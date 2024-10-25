Beyond the ballot: Shaping US-Pakistan ties in wake of 2024 election

As the 2024 US presidential election approaches, the political landscape is increasingly being defined by the distinct approaches of the Democratic incumbent, Joe Biden, and the Republican nominee, Donald Trump. The outcome of this election will have profound implications not only for the United States but also for client countries like Pakistan.

The US has long played a pivotal role in shaping Pakistan’s foreign policy, security priorities, and economic strategies. In recent years, the relationship between Pakistan and the US has evolved, particularly in the context of geopolitical tensions, economic instability, and the shifting dynamics in Afghanistan and the broader region. Post-election, the engagement between the US and Pakistani establishments will be critical to shaping the trajectory of bilateral relations in the coming years.

Joe Biden, over his first term, has focused on rebuilding alliances and promoting multilateral diplomacy. This has meant steady, if cautious, engagement with Pakistan, largely centered around Afghanistan, counterterrorism, and regional stability. The US has historically relied on Pakistan for assistance in navigating the complexities of South Asia, particularly concerning Afghanistan and counterterrorism efforts. Biden’s administration, if re-elected, will likely continue to emphasize these areas, with the expectation that Pakistan maintains its cooperation on counterterrorism while managing its border with Afghanistan and helping to stabilize the region. This collaboration has been essential for US interests, especially after the military withdrawal from Afghanistan, and is likely to remain a key pillar of US-Pakistan relations under Biden.

If Biden wins the election, the engagement between the US and Pakistani establishments—primarily through the military and intelligence agencies—will likely deepen. Both countries share common interests in ensuring that Afghanistan does not become a breeding ground for extremist groups like al-Qaeda or ISIS. Pakistan’s security establishment, which has played a central role in US-Pakistan cooperation over the decades, will be crucial in facilitating ongoing counterterrorism operations and intelligence sharing. The US may continue to pressure Pakistan to act decisively against extremist groups operating within its borders, particularly those that threaten regional and US security interests. This engagement is expected to remain largely transactional, with Washington offering financial and military aid in return for Pakistan’s cooperation in these areas.

Economically, Biden’s administration would likely continue supporting Pakistan through initiatives related to development, climate change, and infrastructure. These areas of cooperation are of particular importance, given Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate disasters. The Pakistani establishment, particularly in the economic and development sectors, would need to navigate US expectations on governance, transparency, and human rights reforms in exchange for greater economic engagement.

Post-election, Pakistan’s military and civilian establishments could find opportunities for furthering bilateral cooperation, especially if the US continues to push for economic stabilization and sustainable development in Pakistan, given its strategic location and role in regional stability.

In contrast, a Donald Trump victory in upcoming elections would bring a markedly different tone to US-Pakistan relations. Trump’s “America First” approach, with its focus on bilateralism and transactional diplomacy, would likely shape US engagement with Pakistan. During his previous tenure, Trump viewed the US-Pakistan relationship primarily through the lens of security and counterterrorism. Pakistan played a pivotal role in facilitating the US-Taliban negotiations that led to the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. Should Trump win, the Pakistani military and intelligence establishment will once again become central to US interests in the region, though Trump may expect more concrete outcomes, particularly concerning Pakistan’s counterterrorism efforts.

If Trump is re-elected, his administration could adopt a more pragmatic and deal-oriented approach with the Pakistani establishment. While the security and military aspects of the relationship would remain strong, Trump may push Pakistan harder to align with US interests in counterterrorism and regional security. Trump’s administration could seek to reduce US military aid unless Pakistan delivers tangible results in dismantling extremist networks. The Pakistani military and intelligence leadership would likely engage closely with the US in these areas, given the importance of American aid and cooperation to Pakistan’s own security infrastructure.

However, Trump’s return to power could also introduce challenges for Pakistan’s engagement with the US establishment, particularly concerning Pakistan’s relationship with China. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has strengthened Pakistan’s economic and strategic ties with Beijing, but this relationship places Pakistan in a complex position, especially as US-China tensions continue to rise. Under Trump, who took a confrontational stance toward China during his previous term, Pakistan may face increased pressure to limit its engagement with China. This could strain Pakistan’s balancing act between maintaining its strategic partnership with China and ensuring continued military and economic support from the US. The Pakistani establishment, which plays a key role in shaping foreign policy, would need to carefully navigate this delicate geopolitical environment.

Beyond security and counterterrorism, a Trump presidency could have significant economic implications for Pakistan. Trump has historically been critical of multilateral trade agreements and foreign aid, and his “America First” approach could result in a reduction in US economic assistance to Pakistan. However, this also presents an opportunity for Pakistan to negotiate bilateral trade deals under more favorable terms. The Pakistani economic establishment, particularly those involved in trade and development, would likely need to focus on securing deals that benefit critical sectors like textiles, which are essential to Pakistan’s economy. Trump’s administration may favor transactional economic agreements, but these deals would likely come with conditions that prioritize US economic interests, requiring Pakistan to make concessions.

In either scenario—whether Biden or Trump wins—the Pakistani and US establishments will continue to engage closely, but the nature of this engagement will vary depending on the broader foreign policy strategies of the US leadership. Under Biden, Pakistan can expect steady, if cautious, engagement, with an emphasis on multilateral cooperation, development, and security. Biden’s approach to foreign policy has largely favored stability and predictability, which would give the Pakistani military and civilian leadership time to strengthen their strategic partnership with the US, particularly in areas of mutual concern such as Afghanistan and counterterrorism.

On the other hand, Trump’s return to the White House would likely usher in a more unpredictable and transactional relationship. The Pakistani military and intelligence establishment would need to adjust to a US foreign policy that prioritizes immediate, measurable outcomes over long-term strategic partnerships. This could result in short-term gains for Pakistan, particularly in the form of security cooperation and bilateral trade agreements, but it may also complicate Pakistan’s relations with China and its broader regional strategy.

In both cases, the Pakistani establishment will need to remain agile and proactive in shaping its engagement with the US Whether through counterterrorism cooperation, economic diplomacy, or managing regional security dynamics, Pakistan’s military, intelligence, and civilian leadership will be key players in maintaining and potentially strengthening US-Pakistan relations post-2024. The election’s outcome will undoubtedly influence the tone and terms of this engagement, but Pakistan’s central role in South Asia ensures that the relationship will remain critical to US strategic interests, regardless of who occupies the White House. As global dynamics shift, Pakistan’s ability to effectively manage its relationships with both the US and China will be crucial to its long-term stability and prosperity.