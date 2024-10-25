Bilawal Bhutto reiterates commitment of polio eradication in Pakistan

KARACHI - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reiterated his strong commitment to the complete eradication of polio, a global health challenge that continues to threaten the future of children, particularly in Pakistan.

In his message on World Polio Day, Chairman reflected on Pakistan’s historical efforts to combat polio, led by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, and emphasized the need for renewed determination in the face of recent setbacks. In a press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, Chairman PPP paid tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who launched the anti-polio campaign in Pakistan during her government despite significant opposition.

“The anti-polio drive was initiated under the visionary leadership of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who took bold steps to protect the health of the nation’s children,” he said. “She personally administered the polio vaccine to her own daughter, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, making her the first child in Pakistan to receive the vaccine.” This historic moment set the tone for Pakistan’s commitment to eradicating the disease. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed concern over the fact that 39 new cases of polio have been reported in Pakistan this year, underscoring the urgent need for continuous efforts to prevent the spread of the virus.

“While significant progress has been made over the years, the recent surge in polio cases is a reminder that our work is far from over. Every child’s health and future must remain our top priority,” he added.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari praised the relentless efforts of health workers who risk their lives to ensure every child is vaccinated, calling them the true heroes of Pakistan’s fight against polio.

“It is because of these courageous health workers that we have made progress, but we must not lose sight of the goal, a polio-free Pakistan. Their safety and support must be prioritized so that they can continue their vital work”, Bilawal said.

He emphasized that eradicating polio is not only a public health priority but also a matter of social equity and justice. “Polio disproportionately affects the most vulnerable in our society, and no child should be left unprotected from a disease that is entirely preventable. We must ensure that polio vaccines reach every corner of the country, especially underserved and high-risk communities.”

Chairman PPP also called upon political, social, and religious leaders to unite in raising awareness about the importance of vaccination and addressing misconceptions or resistance to polio campaigns.

As Pakistan marks World Polio Day, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reaffirmed the PPP’s commitment to upholding the ideals of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and eradicating polio once and for all. “We owe it to our children to make Pakistan polio-free, and this will remain our party’s priority until the last case of polio is eradicated.”