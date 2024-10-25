Businesses growth vital for maximum development: Aleem

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan expressed his satisfaction over the performance of Secretary Communications Ali Sher Mehsud and Chairman NHA Shahryar Sultan while inaugurating the Hub bridge.

Completed with a cost of Rs.1.18 billion, the bridge was inaugurated by Federal Ministers Abdul Aleem Khan and Jam Kamal Khan. The bridge, which is built over the Hub River, is located at the confluence of Baluchistan and Sindh Provinces on N-25.

Multiple spells of monsoon rain in July and August 2022 and subsequent floods had caused massive damages in Balochistan, especially in Hub-Uthal-Bela section of National Highway N-25, resulting in the collapse of the Hub bridge.

The collapsed bridge was constructed in 1962 by the provincial communication and works department, Balochistan.

However, now National Logistics Cell (NLC) has been awarded the construction contract for the bridge on government to government basis.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Abdul Aleem Khan said that for the development of any area there must be business activities and we have to ensure maximum development of Balochistan even by collecting revenue from other provinces.

He said that the largest network of the National Highway Authority across the country exists in Balochistan, which is 4500 km long but unfortunately lesser toll tax is collected from this province.

Abdul Aleem Khan declared the width of Hub Bridge insufficient and announced the construction of another bridge parallel to the existing bridge.

Meanwhile, approval was also given by Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan to convert existing N-25 from Karachi to Quetta into dual carriageway as the repeated accidents have become a routine over due to traffic pressure.

The Federal Minister said that they will build new bridges and roads in Balochistan while a new bridge has already been completed at “Pinjara” which will be opened very soon.

In his address, Abdul Aleem Khan said that he wants to build the 6-lane Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway in the mode of Public-Private Partnership, similarly, the Northern Bypass will also be constructed as a major Highway.

In his address on the occasion, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan said that the present government is solving the problems of Balochistan on a priority basis.

He appreciated in time completion of Hub Bridge and offered special thanks to the Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan in this regard.

Federal Secretary Communications Ali Sher Mehsud and Chairman National Highway Authority Shahryar Sultan briefed Aleem Khan about the details of the completed project while later the Federal Ministers and senior officials reviewed the construction work of the newly constructed Hub Bridge.

During his visit to Karachi, Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization and Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and had a detailed discussion with him on the issues related to Highways and Communication sector of Sindh province.

Abdul Aleem Khan while presiding over the high-level meeting of National Highway Authority Karachi said that financial stability in Government Institutions should be our first priority, similarly, NHA should also increase its own resources.

He said that NHA Sindh should achieve the target of 25 billion rupees in the current fiscal year. Federal Minister for Communications directed the NHA officials to speed up the work on the ongoing 43 projects in Sindh and ensure high quality.