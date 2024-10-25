China, Pakistan sign MoU on space tech for sustainable goals

ISLAMABAD - A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed between International Research Center of Big Data for Sustainable Development Goals (CBAS), China and Space & Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) to collaborate on utilizing space and big data technologies.

The MoU aims at promoting natural resource management and the assessment of regional sustainable development goals (SDGs), China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Thursday.

It is learned that the collaboration is set to advance China-Pakistan joint research initiatives and leverage data from the Sustainable Development Science Satellite 1 (SDGSAT-1), which supports the attainment of the SDGs and fosters a data-driven approach to sustainable development.

According to sources, this partnership aims to enhance data sharing, technological exchange, and joint research efforts.

Professor Guo Huadong, Director-General of CBAS, highlighted the essential role of big data and technological innovation in tackling the challenges identified in the UN 2030 Agenda.

“By enhancing data collection, analysis, and sharing, and by utilizing advanced technologies such as big data and artificial intelligence, we can conduct comprehensive analyses of data related to the Sustainable Development Goals,” he stated.

On the occasion, Prof Guo and Tang Shihao, Deputy Director of the National Satellite Meteorological Centre (NSMC), China, gifted the “Collection of SDGSAT-1 Satellite Nighttime Light” and the “Atlas of SDGSAT-1 Satellite Nighttime Light Image” to six scholars from Pakistan, Ghana, Nigeria, Tanzania, Thailand, and Seychelles respectively, calling for more scholars from developing countries and small island nations to engage in SDG research, collectively advancing global sustainable development.

The atlas, released by CBAS in Beijing, is based on data captured by the SDGSAT-1 satellite, which was launched in November 2021. SDGSAT-1 is recognized as the world’s first space science satellite dedicated to supporting the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.