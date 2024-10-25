Friday, October 25, 2024
CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz meets Belgian ambassador, discusses cooperation
Web Desk
12:45 PM | October 25, 2024
Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, held a significant meeting with the Belgian Ambassador to Pakistan, Charles Delcour de Romerzeele, discussing avenues to enhance bilateral cooperation and strengthen ties between the two countries.

Both sides emphasized exploring new opportunities for future collaboration in various sectors. Ambassador Delcour lauded CM Maryam Nawaz’s public-friendly policies and praised the Punjab government’s economic vision.

Expressing her commitment, CM Maryam Nawaz stated, "We hold the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Belgium in high regard and aim to elevate these relations to new heights.” She highlighted Punjab’s focus on boosting cooperation with Belgium in education, IT, and agriculture.

"Young people are being trained in global-standard IT skills, and special attention is being given to mechanizing the agricultural sector," CM Maryam Nawaz added.

Ambassador Delcour appreciated the Punjab government’s efforts in controlling the impacts of climate change and improving the environment, describing them as "impressive" and having long-term benefits.

The ambassador also expressed Belgium’s interest in investing in Pakistan and enhancing cooperation in various fields. He remarked that both countries could benefit from each other's experiences in education, agriculture, and other sectors.

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing their intent to further strengthen the bond between Pakistan and Belgium through mutual cooperation and development.

