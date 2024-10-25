Controlling, preventing dengue a collective responsibility: Senator

Rawalpindi - A dengue awareness walk was held on Thursday which was led by Senator Nasir Butt, Focal Person Dengue for WASA Rawalpindi at Water Works No.1 (Sufaid Tanki) at Saidpur Road.

MD WASA Muhammad Saleem Ashraf, officers and staff, civil society and media persons participated. Dengue awareness and prevention control pamphlets were distributed amongst the shopkeepers, buyers, travellers and general public.

On this occasion, Senator Nasir Butt said that the Government is committed to control the dengue, however, it is the collective responsibility of the entire society to work for controlling and preventing dengue.

He also requested the general public to cooperate with the government departments and follow the instructions to control the dengue. He also appealed that in case a patient has dengue symptoms there is no need to panic. First of all, the dengue test should be conducted from a hospital or private laboratory.

The government has implemented a subsidized rate of Rs. 90 for dengue test and if the patient is diagnosed with dengue then immediately shift him hospital for better treatment.

He also appealed to household women to maintain proper housekeeping of their houses and strictly implement government instructions regarding dengue control. He further said that with the coordinated efforts of all stakeholders we will be successful in controlling dengue.

MD WASA Muhammad Saleem Ashraf, on this occasion said that WASA Rawalpindi is fully committed and working according to the directions of the government to control the dengue.

He further said that WASA Rawalpindi is regularly conducting the house keeping activities at WASA Head office and site offices, repair of water leakages and removal of stagnant water activities on a daily basis.

For the better and effective dengue control and prevention activities with the coordination of District Health Authority and DC Office WASA has extended its services to areas beyond its jurisdiction. WASA Rawalpindi is also providing water through water bouzers to worst effected UC’s including Chak Jalal Din. Senator Nasir Butt also visited different parts of Water Works No.1 (Sufaid Tanki) and inspected cleanliness activities and appreciated the WASA management and on duty staff for proper maintenance and measures for dengue control.