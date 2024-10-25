Direct flights between Tashkent, Lahore being launched, says Uzbek ambassador

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Uzbekistan have agreed to further strengthen economic and trade relations, while Uzbekistan has officially announced the commencement of direct flights between Tashkent and Lahore, which will soon extend to other cities in Pakistan.

This was conveyed by Uzbekistan’s newly appointed ambassador to Pakistan, Alisher Takhliyev, during a meeting with Senator Irfan Siddiqui, leader of the Parliamentary Party of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in Senate on Thursday. Senator Siddiqui expressed his pleasure over the appointment of Alisher Tukhtayev as ambassador to Pakistan and warmly welcomed him to the country, saying that Pakistan is pleased to receive him from the brotherly Islamic nation of Uzbekistan.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui also welcomed Uzbekistan’s decision to start direct flights, expressing hope that the improved travel facilities would greatly help in bringing the people and business communities of both countries closer and open new avenues for cooperation. The senior PML-N leader thanked the government of Uzbekistan and the Central Election Commission for inviting him as an international observer in connection with Uzbekistan’s Oliy Majlis elections. He informed the ambassador that a three-member delegation of senators would be departing to observe elections scheduled for Oct 27.

He described it as a significant democratic activity and an important opportunity to learn from democratic experiences. Both leaders agreed to enhance economic and trade cooperation between the two countries in various sectors, including energy and agriculture, and decided to work together to advance these efforts. Senator Irfan Siddiqui briefed the Uzbek ambassador on the formation of the business-friendly Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s reforms aimed at facilitating foreign investors. The Uzbek ambassador appreciated the reform initiatives taken by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to facilitate foreign investment and congratulated Pakistan on the successful recent hosting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, Ambassador of Uzbekistan Alisher Tukhtaev on Thursday revealed the resumption of direct flights between Tashkent and Lahore in the coming November or December will surely give a boost to ties in all the sectors. He said that Pakistan is an important trading partner of Uzbekistan and that manifold relations between the two countries are strengthening by the passage of time. He made these remarks in his address at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry while heading a delegation comprising Commercial Consular Bakhrom Yusupov, Deputy Chairman of Chamber of Commerce and Industry Uzbekistan Safarov Khalimjon, Deputy Chairman Chemical Industry Association Tukhtaev Akorbirjon and Director Chemical Industry Association Department Davronov Sardor.

Highlighting that the bilateral trade has grown up significantly by 50 to 55 percent annually over the past years from $ 50 million to $240 million, he happily revealed the resumption of direct flights between Tashkent and Lahore in the coming November or December will surely give a boost to ties in all the sectors. He said that different trade mechanisms including the Transit Trade Agreement are playing a vital role in the development of cooperation between the two countries. Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, while welcoming the delegation showcased the trade potential of Pakistan by saying that the business community of the two countries must come forward and grasp these opportunities for the greater benefit of both the sides. He said that Islamabad boasts a vibrant industrial cluster, featuring pharmaceutical industries, steel re-rolling plants, and marble industries, making it an attractive destination for investors. However, the current trade volume between Pakistan and Uzbekistan falls short of its potential and needs much attention.

He added that Islamabad Chamber of Commerce (ICC) aims to strengthen its ties with the Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, paving the way for enhanced business collaborations and mutual benefits. This partnership will boost a conducive environment for businessmen from both nations to explore new opportunities, facilitate trade, and promote economic growth.

Commercial Consular Bakhrom Yusupov highlighted simplified visa procedures for business delegations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

Deputy Chairman Chemical Industry Association of Uzbekistan Tukhtaev Akorbirjon highlighted the attractive facilities in Uzbekistan’s chemical industry including the chemicals used in textile, oil and gas, and metallurgical industries as well nitrogen, phosphorus, potash, and complex mineral fertilizers.

Deputy Chairman of Chamber of Commerce and Industry Uzbekistan Safarov Khalimjon said that by strengthening ties between the two Chambers, Uzbekistan and Pakistan can unlock new opportunities for economic growth and development.

Senior Vice President Abdur Rehman Siddiqui, along with former presidents M.Ejaz Abbasi, Mian Shaukat Masood, Zahid Maqbool and ICCI member Naeem Siddiqui also highlighted the potential for mutual economic growth and cooperation especially in tourism.

Those present on the occasion also included Executive Members Zulqurnain Abbasi, Umair Abdul Nasir, Ateequr Rehman, Naveed Iqbal Satti, Chaudhry Mohammad Irfan, Rohail Anwar Butt and Ishaq Sial.