Experts stress youth protection from drug abuse

Peshawar - A seminar titled “Prevention of Drug Abuse and Youth Delinquency in Higher Education Institutions” was held Thursday at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar. The event was organized by the Centre of Excellence on Countering Violent Extremism (KPCEV), in collaboration with the Green Youth Movement Club (GYM) and the Directorate of Clubs and Societies at UET Peshawar, with Dr Amad Ullah, Chief Proctor of UET Peshawar, serving as the focal person.

The seminar aimed to raise awareness among students about the dangers of drug addiction and strategies to prevent drug abuse within higher education institutions across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Guest speakers included Ikram Ullah and Ibrahim Shah, Research Assistants at KPCEV, and Prof Dr Abdur Rehman from the Sheikh Zayed Islamic Centre, University of Peshawar.

Prof Dr Afzal Khan, Provost of UET Peshawar, welcomed the participants, emphasizing the crucial role of educational institutions in preventing drug abuse. He stressed the responsibility of universities to protect youth from drug addiction by raising awareness and providing healthy outlets. Prof Dr Abdur Rehman shared the Islamic perspective on drug abuse, stating that Islam prohibits intoxicants due to their physical and spiritual harm. Ikram Ullah discussed the rise in drug use among students, while Prof Dr Rizwan Mehmood, Dean of MCAI, affirmed UET’s enforcement of the Higher Education Commission’s anti-drug policy.

Dr Khizar Azam, Registrar of UET Peshawar, highlighted the university’s focus on promoting sports and extracurricular activities to combat drug addiction. The event concluded with Prof Dr Rizwan presenting souvenirs to the guest speakers, followed by an awareness walk on campus.