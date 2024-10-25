Families of martyred cops receive compensation cheques

Khyber - Cheques of sixty million rupees under the Shaheed packages were distributed among the legal heirs of police personnel from district Khyber who sacrificed their lives while performing their duties for the country.

A simple gathering was organized at the office of District Police Officer (DPO) Khyber, attended by DPO Mazhar Iqbal, along with relatives of the martyred and injured police personnel.

Speaking on the occasion, DPO Mazhar Iqbal paid tribute to the martyred police personnel, acknowledging that they secured the future of their fellow countrymen by making unprecedented sacrifices. He emphasized, “We are like members of one family, and all necessary initiatives will be taken to provide relief to the families of the martyred.” He mentioned that a recent memorandum had been signed with well-known educational institutions to provide free education for the children of the martyred police officers.

DPO Mazhar Iqbal also reassured that the doors of the DPO office would always remain open for the heirs of the martyred, adding that “no stone would be left unturned” to address their concerns and miseries.

Later, the district police officer met with the family members of the deceased police personnel and issued directives to resolve their problems, which were conveyed by the visiting families.

Earlier, compensation cheques worth sixty million rupees were handed over to the legal heirs of the martyred police personnel. It is noteworthy that, according to the district police office, about 80 police personnel were killed in various terrorist activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this year.