Friday, October 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

FBR announces significant amendments in Income Tax Rules, 2002

FBR announces significant amendments in Income Tax Rules, 2002
Imran Ali Kundi
October 25, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  -  The Federal Board of Revenue has announced significant amendments in the Income Tax Rules, 2002, as notified via S.R.O. 1638(I)/2024. These amendments, issued under section 237 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, are aimed at improving the efficiency and responsiveness of the Active Taxpayer’s List (ATL) system.

Under the new amendments, the ATL will now be updated on daily basis, replacing the previous practice of weekly updates. This adjustment ensures that taxpayers who meet their filing obligations are reflected as active taxpayers promptly, enhancing real-time accuracy and facilitating compliance. Taxpayers who submit their Income Tax Returns (ITR) for the latest tax year (2024) by the due date, or within any extension granted, will be included in the ATL immediately. Additionally, taxpayers who file their returns after the due or extended date may still be included in the ATL upon payment of the surcharge specified in section 182A of the Income Tax Ordinance. The previous system, whereby the ATL was shifted annually in March, has been revised. Now, a taxpayer’s inclusion in the ATL will occur immediately upon filing the ITR, streamlining the process and ensuring timely recognition of compliance.

Sindh Assembly passes resolution in favour of 26th Amendment

These amendments represent a significant step forward in enhancing the efficiency and transparency of FBR’s operations. By adopting a more dynamic and responsive approach to ATL updates, FBR is committed to facilitating taxpayers and ensuring smoother processes for the benefit of all stakeholders.

Tags:

Imran Ali Kundi

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1729745391.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024