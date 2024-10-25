Fizza and Fiza shine as Conquerors and Stars claim victories

LAHORE - The Conquerors continued their impressive streak in the National Women’s U19 T20 Tournament, achieving their sixth consecutive victory by defeating the Strikers by 33 runs in the opening match of the sixth round at LCCA Ground in Lahore.After being invited to bat first, the Conquerors’ Komal Khan scored 19 runs off 22 balls, while Samiya Afsar contributed 12 runs off 16 balls, forming a solid opening partnership of 33 runs. Iman Abid, batting at No. 4, remained unbeaten on 22, aided by one boundary. Fatima Khan (11*) and Ravail Farhan (11) added valuable runs, leading the team to a total of 94-5 in their 20 overs.In response, the Strikers struggled, finishing at 61-8. Only captain Zoofishan Ayyaz reached double figures, scoring unbeaten 27. For the Conquerors, Ayesha Imran Riaz took two wickets, supported by Fatima Khan, Laiba Nasir, Minahil Javaid, and Quratulain, each claiming one wicket.In the second match of the day, Stars secured their first victory of the tournament by defeating Invincibles by 67 runs. Fizza Faiz starred with the bat, scoring 66 runs off 50 balls, hitting 10 fours and one six, marking only the second half-century of the competition.