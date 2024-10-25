Friday, October 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Fizza and Fiza shine as Conquerors and Stars claim victories

Staff Reporter
October 25, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -   The Conquerors continued their impressive streak in the National Women’s U19 T20 Tournament, achieving their sixth consecutive victory by defeating the Strikers by 33 runs in the opening match of the sixth round at LCCA Ground in Lahore.After being invited to bat first, the Conquerors’ Komal Khan scored 19 runs off 22 balls, while Samiya Afsar contributed 12 runs off 16 balls, forming a solid opening partnership of 33 runs. Iman Abid, batting at No. 4, remained unbeaten on 22, aided by one boundary. Fatima Khan (11*) and Ravail Farhan (11) added valuable runs, leading the team to a total of 94-5 in their 20 overs.In response, the Strikers struggled, finishing at 61-8. Only captain Zoofishan Ayyaz reached double figures, scoring unbeaten 27. For the Conquerors, Ayesha Imran Riaz took two wickets, supported by Fatima Khan, Laiba Nasir, Minahil Javaid, and Quratulain, each claiming one wicket.In the second match of the day, Stars secured their first victory of the tournament by defeating Invincibles by 67 runs. Fizza Faiz starred with the bat, scoring 66 runs off 50 balls, hitting 10 fours and one six, marking only the second half-century of the competition.

Sindh Assembly passes resolution in favour of 26th Amendment

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1729745391.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024