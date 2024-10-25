Friday, October 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

French football league upholds decision over Kylian Mbappe $59.5mn pay

French football league upholds decision over Kylian Mbappe $59.5mn pay
Anadolu
10:42 PM | October 25, 2024
Sports

The French football league's appeals commission upheld on Friday its earlier decision that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) must pay €55 million ($59.5 million) to their former star Kylian Mbappe, the French media reported.

The LFP's legal commission had ruled in favor of Mbappe in September but PSG insisted it did not owe him money and appealed the ruling. The two parties were heard again on Oct. 15.

The 25-year-old France forward had earlier rejected a mediation offer, and said the Paris club owed him three month salary and other bonuses.

In July, Mbappe left PSG after a seven-year stint to join Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid on a five-year contract.

He secured six French league titles with PSG.

Mbappe also helped France win the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Tags:

Anadolu

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1729828648.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024