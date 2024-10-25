French football league upholds decision over Kylian Mbappe $59.5mn pay

The French football league's appeals commission upheld on Friday its earlier decision that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) must pay €55 million ($59.5 million) to their former star Kylian Mbappe, the French media reported.

The LFP's legal commission had ruled in favor of Mbappe in September but PSG insisted it did not owe him money and appealed the ruling. The two parties were heard again on Oct. 15.

The 25-year-old France forward had earlier rejected a mediation offer, and said the Paris club owed him three month salary and other bonuses.

In July, Mbappe left PSG after a seven-year stint to join Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid on a five-year contract.

He secured six French league titles with PSG.

Mbappe also helped France win the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.