A Full Court Reference was held at the Supreme Court of Pakistan in Islamabad today to honor the outgoing Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Qazi . The event was attended by Justice Qazi himself, the Chief Justice-designate Justice Yahya Afridi, Supreme Court judges, ad-hoc judges, judges of the Shariat Appellate Court, representatives of the Bar Associations, and senior lawyers.

During the reference, speakers including the Chief Justice-designate Justice Yahya Afridi, Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan, Vice Chairman Pakistan Bar Council Farooq H. Naek, and President of the Supreme Court Bar Association Shehzad Shaukat paid tribute to Justice Isa's outstanding contributions. They praised his unwavering commitment to upholding the rule of law and his dedicated service to the judiciary and the nation.

Justice Qazi 's tenure was lauded for his integrity and principles, with speakers acknowledging his efforts to strengthen the judiciary and maintain the independence of the courts. Justice Yahya Afridi, who will soon assume office as the Chief Justice, expressed gratitude for Justice Isa's guidance and support, highlighting his role in promoting justice and transparency in the legal system.

The Full Court Reference marked a moment of recognition and respect for the outgoing Chief Justice's meritorious services to the country and the legal fraternity.