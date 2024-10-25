Gold price dips by Rs2,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs2,300 and was sold at Rs283,100 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs285,400 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs1,971 to Rs242,713 from Rs244,684 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs222,487 from Rs224,294, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs3,350 and Rs2,872.08 respectively.The price of gold in the international market decreased by $23 to $2,734 from $2,757.