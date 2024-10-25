Government to send delegation to U.S. for Dr. Aafia Siddiqui's repatriation

The government has announced its decision to send a delegation to the United States for the repatriation of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui, as revealed by the Additional Attorney General during a hearing at the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The court session, presided over by Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan, addressed an application filed by Dr. Aafia’s sister, Fawzia Siddiqui, regarding her sister’s repatriation and recovery. Representatives from the Additional Attorney General’s office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) were present to provide updates.

The delegation will comprise current and former parliamentarians, senators, retired and serving military officers, medical professionals, and Dr. Fawzia Siddiqui. The MOFA representative informed the court that a proposal for a Prisoner Transfer Agreement (PTA) has been shared with U.S. authorities.

During the hearing, court assistant Zainab Janjua stated that Dr. Fawzia and her family have requested the dispatch of medical professionals from Pakistan to conduct a health check-up for Dr. Aafia. The State Counsel confirmed that the Prime Minister had approved the delegation’s visit to the U.S.

Justice Khan inquired about the timeline for a response regarding the PTA, to which the MOFA representative indicated that a response could be forthcoming soon.

The Islamabad High Court has adjourned the hearing until next week. It is noteworthy that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif previously wrote a letter to the U.S. President, advocating for Dr. Aafia Siddiqui's release, and this delegation aims to further facilitate that process.