Govt decides to amend SC Practice and Procedure act

After the 26th Constitutional Amendment received approval, the federal government is set to amend the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act, aiming to increase the number of Supreme Court judges.

The amendment bill, which is expected to be presented on Private Member’s Day, will be introduced by members of the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) in the House. Preparations are reportedly underway for the bill’s approval, with a target date set for Tuesday. Sources indicate that members from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), PML-N, and MQM-P have been directed to ensure their presence for the session.

PML-N, PPP, and MQM-P leadership have issued instructions to their members to support the proposed amendment.

It is notable that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently advised President Asif Ali Zardari to give his assent to the 26th Constitutional Amendment, which passed both parliamentary houses with a two-thirds majority. Following the president’s endorsement, the amendment has been officially notified in the gazette, making it a part of Pakistan’s 1973 Constitution.