Govt plans digital marketing for prisoners’ hand-made crafts

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced measures aimed at improving the welfare of prisoners, including digital marketing for hand-made crafts produced by inmates.

This initiative is designed to help prisoners earn income from their skills while serving their sentences.

The government also directed collaboration between the technical education department and prisons to introduce training courses in various fields, standardize food items in prisons, and digitalize food rates.

Inmates who receive training in prison will be eligible for loans under the Ehsaas Youth Program to help secure employment after their release.

During a visit to Central Jail Peshawar, Special Assistant to KP CM on Prisons Humayun Khan, Provincial Minister for Higher Education Meena Khan Afridi, Minister for Social Welfare Syed Qasim Ali Shah, and Special Assistant to CM on Industries Abdul Karim Tordhir inspected prison facilities and met with inmates.

The ministers awarded certificates to skilled prisoners who had completed training programs in leatherwork, embroidery, and other crafts.

The officials emphasized the importance of introducing online technical courses and improving prison menus, along with offering prisoners opportunities to sell their crafts on digital platforms. Additionally, steps are being taken to connect skilled inmates with entrepreneurship opportunities through the Akhuwat Foundation’s loan scheme.