Govt transfers citizenship certificate issuance authority to DG Immigration and Passport

6:49 PM | October 25, 2024
The federal government has decided to transfer the authority to issue citizenship certificates to the director general of Immigration and Passport.

A government bill amending the Citizenship Act of 1926 has been presented in the National Assembly.

The amendment to Section-3 proposes shifting the power to grant citizenship from the federal cabinet to the DG Immigration and Passport.

According to the bill, in case of rejection of a citizenship application, appeals can be made to the Secretary of Interior. Additionally, the authority to extend the oath-taking period will also shift from the cabinet to the Secretary of Interior.

