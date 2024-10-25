Friday, October 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Harris card should be distrubed transparently, says DC

NEWS WIRE
October 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

LARKANA   -  Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr. Sharjeel Noor Channa has instructed the Agriculture Department to ensure the transparent distribution of Harri cards announced by the Sindh government for the poor farmers of the province.   He expressed these views in a meeting on Thursday at Darbarr Hall of Deputy Commissioner  office Larkana, with the officials of the Department of Agriculture and the People’s Service Center and works and services of education department in connection with the repairing of school buildings and formers cards.   On this occasion, Assistant Director of Agriculture Department and District Manager of People’s Service Center Larkana briefed DC Larkana about farmers card.  He directed that all measures should be taken for the distribution of Hari Card and maximum benefits should be given to the people through this cards. He said that the repair work of damaged schools which was affected due to floods and rains should be completed immediately so that the education of children in any school is not affected. All concerned officials participated in the meeting.

Sindh Assembly passes resolution in favour of 26th Amendment

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1729745391.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024