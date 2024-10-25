Hezbollah fighters kill five Israeli soldiers

TEL AVIV - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday announced deaths of five Israeli soldiers who were killed while fighting Hezbollah fighters in south Lebanon. Also, four people in the northern Israeli city of Nahariyya were injured Thursday after rockets were fired by Hezbollah from Lebanon. Meanwhile, Israel’s defense minister said that its planned strikes on Iran would help the world understand its preparation process and military strength. “Anyone who tries to harm us will be harmed — this is also true for Iran,” Yoav Gallant said while visiting military personnel at the Hatzerim airbase, as seen in a video released by his office. Gallant shared the video on X, alongside comments he said he made on the visit. “In my conversation with them I emphasized — after we attack Iran, everyone will understand your strength, the process of preparation and training — any enemy that tries to harm the State of Israel will pay a heavy price,” he wrote.