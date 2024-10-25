IHC takes up Imran’s appeal against his conviction today

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will take up the appeal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan for hearing on October 26 against his sentence in Toshakhana (I) case.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb would hear the appeal. The court heard the miscellaneous application for early hearing of the appeal and accepted it and fixed the main appeal for hearing on aforesaid date.

It may be mentioned here that accountability court judge Muhammad Bashir had announced 14 year jail term each to PTI founder and Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana I reference. However, the IHC had suspended the sentence and approved the bails of the accused.

Also, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed the formation of a medical board to conduct a health examination of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder including his personal physician Dr Faisal Sultan. While hearing the case Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb directed the executive director of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to form a medical board for the health assessment of the PTI founder. He also directed that the board should include Dr Faisal Sultan, the PTI founder’s personal physician, and submit a report to the court’s registrar.

The decision came after the PTI founder requested a medical examination by his personal doctors. The court acknowledged the importance of involving a personal physician and ordered the formation of an independent medical board by PIMS to ensure thorough and unbiased evaluation.

The written court order noted the PTI founder’s age—72 years—and his status as a former prime minister and under-trial prisoner. It further mentioned that security conditions at Adiala Jail should not prevent a proper medical check-up for a B-class prisoner under the care of a qualified doctor. However, the court disposed of the petition, with the direction to send the order copy to Superintendent of Adiala Jail for compliance.