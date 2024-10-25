Incorrect understanding, Islamabad rejects US lawmakers letter demanding Imran’s release

IHC takes up Imran’s appeal against his conviction today

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Thursday took strong exception to the joint letter written by dozens of US congressmen on imprisonment of PTI leader Imran khan and said such letters and statements are counterproductive and not in line with positive dynamics of Pakistan-US bilateral relations.

“These letters are also based on incorrect understanding of the political situation in Pakistan. We hope that the US Congress will play a supportive role in strengthening Pakistan-US ties and focus on avenues of mutual collaboration that benefit both our peoples and countries”, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said at her weekly news briefing on Thursday.

Pakistan, she said, values its bilateral relations with the United States. “We believe in constructive dialogue and engagement to address any concern. However, comments on Pakistan’s domestic affairs are contrary to inter-state conduct and diplomatic norms”, she commented.

She said Pakistan has also rejected the statement made by the office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on the 26th constitutional amendment saying it is based on misinformation and inaccurate understanding of the developments in Pakistan.

She said the office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights has made unwarranted and misplaced conclusions based on media reports, social media posts and speculative analysis of manifestly political nature.

The spokesperson advised the office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights to focus on actual and grave situation of human rights violations where either the international human rights have been rendered ineffective or draconian laws have been enacted to oppress the illegally occupied peoples.

When asked about blacklisting of about two dozen companies by the US, the Spokesperson said Pakistan considers the latest action as biased and politically motivated.

Similar listings of commercial entities in the past were based on mere suspicion. She said it involved items not listed under export control regime and yet were considered sensitive under broad catch-all provisions.

She said it is widely known that some countries while claiming strict adherence to non-proliferation norms have conveniently waived licensing requirements for advanced military technologies to their favourite nations.

She said such double standards and discriminatory practices undermine the credibility of global nonproliferation regimes, increase military asymmetries and endanger international peace and security.

The spokesperson confirmed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has written a letter to the US President requesting for a favourable consideration of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s mercy petition on humanitarian grounds.

She said Pakistan has remained in contact with the US to extend all possible support for Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s welfare.

Responding to a question, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan has never accepted the validity of Indian constitution in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. She said the people of Jammu and Kashmir shall decide their own future on the basis of the UN Security Council resolutions.

The spokesperson said the Gaza genocide continues unabated the Israeli occupation forces continue to act with impunity in occupied Palestine and Lebanon.

“We unequivocally condemn the brutal and indiscriminate Israeli airstrikes on Beit Lahiya, which resulted in the tragic loss of over 80 Palestinian lives, including women and children. Its siege of northern Gaza and the ensuing humanitarian situation is a blot on human conscience”, the spokesperson said.

She said targeting densely populated residential areas without warning and collective punishment of civilians by depriving them of food, water and essential medicines constitute war crimes.

The spokesperson said as Israel continues its aggression against the civilian population in Lebanon, the UN peacekeepers have become the latest victim of Israeli aggression. Pakistan strongly condemns the deliberate and unlawful attacks by Israeli forces on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) peacekeepers.

“The Peacekeepers must be able to fulfill their mission without fear of attack or obstruction. We appreciate that despite the attacks, the UNIFIL has remained operational. Pakistan calls upon the international community to press Israel to cease all aggressive actions against UNIFIL immediately and forthwith cease its attacks against the people of Palestine and Lebanon”, she said.

Israel should also be held accountable for its war crimes and crimes against humanity and the people of Palestine should be protected from the Israeli aggression, the spokesperson demanded.

Commenting on the 27 October 2024 which would be observed as ‘Black Day’ in Pakistan and around the world, on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of the Indian troops’ landing in Srinagar, the Kashmiri people have never accepted Indian occupation of their land and persistent denial of their right to self-determination. “Their aspirations for their rights and liberty remain alive despite decades of occupation and suppression”, she said.

The spokesperson assured that Pakistan will continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to our Kashmiri brothers and sisters for the just and peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions. She confirmed that Pakistan was not invited to the BRICS meeting held recently in Russia. Pakistan she said is not a member of BRICS however Pakistan, as a developing country and an ardent supporter of inclusive multilateralism believes that it can make important contributions in this grouping which was why Pakistan applied for membership of BRICS.

“We believe by joining BRICS Pakistan can play an important role in furthering international cooperation and revitalization of inclusive multilateralism. We therefore hope that BRICS will move forward on Pakistan’s request in line with its commitment to inclusive multilateralism”, she remarked.

The spokesperson when asked about meeting between Indian external affairs Minister Shankar and his Pakistani counterpart on the sideline of SCO in Islamabad, she said it is customary for delegations in multilateral settings to exchange pleasantries and hold informal conversations over lunch and dinner, especially between the host and the guests who are participating. There has been no formal meeting between Pakistan and India at the foreign ministers level, including at the SCO.

Spokesperson said Pakistan considers the latest action by the US authorities to ban Pakistani companies, as biased and politically motivated.

“Similar listings of commercial entities in the past were based on mere suspicion. It involved items not listed under any export control regime, and yet were considered sensitive under broad, catch-all provisions. It is widely known that some countries, while claiming strict adherence to Non- Proliferation norms, have conveniently waived licensing requirements for advanced military technologies to their favorite nations. Such double standards and discriminatory practices undermine the credibility of the global Non-Proliferation regimes, increase military asymmetries and endanger international peace and security”, she remarked.

When asked about an understanding between China and India on the line of actual control LAC, wherein they have agreed to negotiate and settle their differences and how Pakistan perceives such an effort for peace in the region, and especially any implication on LOC, as this is also a dispute between India and Pakistan? The spokesperson said Pakistan is following these developments as they progress.

“We have always called for peace and dialogue in the region, and expect that all countries to work towards settlement of bilateral disputes in conformity with international law”, she said.

Spokesperson said Pakistan has renewed the agreement with the Republic of India for the facilitation of pilgrims visiting the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur for an additional period of five years. This decision is in line with Pakistan’s commitment to the rights of religious minorities and the long-cherished aspirations of the Sikh community for an access to one of the most revered religious sites of the Sikh religion.

On United Nations day observed on 24th October, spokesperson said Pakistan is a strong proponent and supporter of the UN Charter and the multilateral system, with United Nations at its core. We believe that the Charter provides the foundation of inter-state relations, and it is important for all countries around the world to support the UN Charter, its purposes and principles and work together for upholding international law and for peace and development.