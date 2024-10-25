India: A volcano of terror waiting to erupt

Seventy-seven years ago on this very day, Indian army stomped down in Srinagar, and the land of Jammu and Kashmir has been drenched in tears and blood ever since. The story of Kashmir is not just the story of an occupied territory; it’s the tale of a people forgotten by the world, screaming for justice while trapped under brutal military oppressive control. No lives are spared and generations after generations of innocent lives are lost yet we wait and watch. Waiting for the waves of atrocities to die down or waiting for the waves to grow stronger and become a force of terrifying tornado walloping anything that comes in its path?

But this is not just a tragedy for Kashmir. It is a ticking time bomb, and if left unchecked, the fallout will scorch the entire world. On August 5, 2019, a fresh wound was gouged into Kashmir’s heart when the Modi regime stripped away its special status—an illegal and cruel act that threw away United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions as though they were mere scraps of paper. Overnight, the Indian government sought to suffocate Kashmir’s identity, flooding the land with soldiers and settlers in a ruthless bid to erase its soul. But it’s more than a human rights violation—it’s an attempt to showcase its reign of terror. And yet, the world looks away, as if the torment of Kashmir is a distant echo, not the thunderous warning it truly is.

However, the U.S. State Department’s 2023 Human Rights Report shows a bleak picture of what the future of India beholds. It reveals a country where extrajudicial killings, bloodbaths and arbitrary arrests are not rare accidents but grim rituals. Over 813 lives have been stolen in cold blood between 2016 and 2022, their deaths reduced to mere statistics by a regime that deals in violence like currency. But the deadliest battlefield of all is Kashmir, where India’s iron fist clenches tighter every day, turning the valley into the world’s largest prison, where 900,000 soldiers roar over a population of 8 million.

The streets of Srinagar aren’t just haunted by soldiers—they are haunted by silence. The silence of the world. A silence that could be shattered at any moment as India’s cruelty begins to spill over its borders. The assassination of Sikh Canadian citizen Harjeet Singh Nijjar, allegedly orchestrated by Indian agents, is proof that this nightmare is no longer confined to the Indian subcontinent. What begins as the oppression of Kashmiris may very well end as a global firestorm. The lava has erupted and India’s transnational repression has crossed oceans, and unless the world wakes up, the flames will spread even further.

India’s crimes are not isolated events; they are the symptoms of a nation drunk on power, led by a government driven by a Hindutva ideology that sees dissent as a disease to be eradicated. In 2020, an internal farmers protest was converted into massacre and loss of innocent lives because for BJP, killing is easier rather than listening to valid demands of farmers for fixing a minimum support price. Imagine what will be repercussions it will cast on the world if left to follow its erratic trajectory. Similarly, the U.S. report sheds light on how this disease has spread throughout India, from the violence against religious minorities to the systematic arrests of journalists and activists. The regime in Delhi silences all who dare to speak out, smothering free thought with intimidation, surveillance, and harassment. Yet, despite the horror, the world remains quiet, unwilling to confront the giant that is slowly sinking into the abyss of tyranny.

Echoes of despair resonate across borders—the consequences of this unchecked aggression will be catastrophic. We’ve seen this before. The world’s failure to act in time has led to genocides and exoduses. India’s actions in Kashmir are following that same dangerous path. And just as we saw violence spread from those conflict zones into neighboring countries and beyond, so too will India’s hatred bleed into the wider world. The murder of Harjeet Singh Nijjar is just the beginning—a dark prelude to a much larger tragedy, unless the global community finally steps in. Kashmir today is a mirror, reflecting India’s true mindset. How it perpetuates and thrives upon ethnic cleansing and religious persecution that rage across the region and are not limited to Kashmir’s borders. The Modi regime’s extremism is seeping into India itself, and before long, it will ripple outward, crossing oceans and continents. If the world allows India to continue crushing Kashmir, it will set a precedent that other authoritarian regimes will eagerly follow.

Noor Ali

The author is a civil servant, currently posted as Information Officer at PID Karachi.

The story of Kashmir is one of unimaginable suffering. But it’s also a story of defiance. Despite decades of occupation, despite the torture, the enforced disappearances, and the bloodshed, Kashmir has not broken. The people of this land have resisted with a courage that echoes through the ages. They have faced the guns of one of the world’s largest armies and refused to bow. But they cannot stand alone forever.

The world must act before it is too late. The flames of India’s aggression are already spreading, and once they engulf Kashmir completely, they will not stop. The Modi government’s Hindutva-driven violence is a warning to us all—this is not just Kashmir’s battle. This is a fight for justice, for human dignity, for the very soul of the international order. If the world remains silent, we will all pay the price. Kashmir’s tragedy could soon be our own. The question is are we willing to act now or waiting to be engulfed in the open tyranny of Indian oppression?