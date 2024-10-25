Friday, October 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Installation of safe city cameras starts in city

Staff Reporter
October 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR  -  The Home Department Punjab had started installation of vigilance cameras on roads of the city. The official sources said that a total number of 800 cameras were provided for Bahawalpur under the Safe City Project introduced by the Punjab government. The CCTV cameras of the Safe City Project were placed at Police Lines Bahawalpur.  They said that higher authorities of the home department had directed to install vigilance cameras to strengthen security system of Bahawalpur city. The CCTV cameras would be installed at entry and exit points of the city and later on, they would be installed on all important roads, they said. They said that in the first phase, polls were being installed at 36 points, including five entry and exit points. The Punjab Safe City Project is installing cameras which would be handed over to the district police.

Sindh Assembly passes resolution in favour of 26th Amendment

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1729745391.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024