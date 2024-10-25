Installation of safe city cameras starts in city

BAHAWALPUR - The Home Department Punjab had started installation of vigilance cameras on roads of the city. The official sources said that a total number of 800 cameras were provided for Bahawalpur under the Project introduced by the Punjab government. The CCTV cameras of the Project were placed at Police Lines Bahawalpur. They said that higher authorities of the home department had directed to install vigilance cameras to strengthen security system of Bahawalpur city. The CCTV cameras would be installed at entry and exit points of the city and later on, they would be installed on all important roads, they said. They said that in the first phase, polls were being installed at 36 points, including five entry and exit points. The Punjab Project is installing cameras which would be handed over to the district police.